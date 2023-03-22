Cytosorbents Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

