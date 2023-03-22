Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL remained flat at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

