Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $672,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 422,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

