Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 300,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

