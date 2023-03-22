Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 282,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,065. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.