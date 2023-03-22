Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 19,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,333. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $624.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

