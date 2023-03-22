Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.25. 464,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day moving average of $274.50. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

