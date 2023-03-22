Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. 135,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,516. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

