DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

