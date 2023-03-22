DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 659 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

