DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,736.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 904,231 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

