Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.