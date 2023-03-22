Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 2,366,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884,365. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

