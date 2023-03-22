DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 55,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,627% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,168 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 971,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

