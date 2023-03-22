Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

