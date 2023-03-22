Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,464,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,660. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

