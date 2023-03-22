Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.67. 8,916,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,851,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

