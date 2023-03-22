DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

