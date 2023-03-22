Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.90

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and traded as low as $57.23. Dollarama shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

