Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.62. 1,857,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,458. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

