Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,953 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,029. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

