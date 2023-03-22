Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 1,300,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,608. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.