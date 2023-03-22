Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $196.58. 786,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $227.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

