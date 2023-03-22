Drake & Associates LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

