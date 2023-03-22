Drake & Associates LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,294. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

