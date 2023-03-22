Drake & Associates LLC Invests $355,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
NYSE:BDX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $242.02. The stock had a trading volume of 307,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,906. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.
Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and
In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
