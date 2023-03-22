Drake & Associates LLC Invests $355,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $242.02. The stock had a trading volume of 307,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,906. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.