Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. 1,767,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

