Drake & Associates LLC Sells 327 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. 842,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

