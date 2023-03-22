Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Financial Survey

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $720.20 million 11.74 -$286.93 million ($2.10) -28.71 Dynatrace $929.45 million 11.87 $52.45 million $0.10 381.60

Profitability

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Procore Technologies and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -39.84% -20.64% -13.91% Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Dynatrace 0 6 13 0 2.68

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $72.62, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Procore Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.