Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. 240,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

