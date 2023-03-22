Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

