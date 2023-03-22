Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

MMM opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

