Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

