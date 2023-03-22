Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.