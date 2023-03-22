Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

