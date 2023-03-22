Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

