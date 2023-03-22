Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Embraer Stock Up 2.1 %

Embraer stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

About Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Articles

