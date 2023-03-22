Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). 3,146,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,776,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

