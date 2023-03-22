Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Down 2.1%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57. 41,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

