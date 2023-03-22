Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $14.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $14.64 million and $145,898.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018401 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,906,221 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

