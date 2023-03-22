Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Down 12.2%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 65,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 313,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after purchasing an additional 214,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

