EOS Tops One Day Volume of $200.58 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $200.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005029 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,104,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,104,751 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

