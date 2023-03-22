Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $205,578.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,640. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

