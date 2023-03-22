ERC20 Market Cap Tops $11.42 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $1,542.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00199923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.72 or 1.00017847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01062843 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $243.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

