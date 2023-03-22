Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ERNA opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $45.76.

Get Eterna Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.