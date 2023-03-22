Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Tops $212.66 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.56 or 0.00071797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $212.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,642.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00282510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00537381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00459225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008829 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,036,162 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

