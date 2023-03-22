Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.81 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $244.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $20.06 or 0.00073356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,330.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00317508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00542194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,043,833 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

