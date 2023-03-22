Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $220.96 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $220.96 billion and approximately $9.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,805.64 or 0.06304013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018265 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

