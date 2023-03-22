Everscale One Day Volume Hits $4.64 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $154.38 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,659,174 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

