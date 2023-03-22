Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 6.5 %

EVOK stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

